Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.44. Biocept shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 170,371 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Biocept alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Biocept in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Biocept by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biocept by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 45,189 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Biocept in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Biocept in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.