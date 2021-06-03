BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Holdings Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after buying an additional 315,852 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 32,992 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.