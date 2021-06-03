BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.48

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 4241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 34,615 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

