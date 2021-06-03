Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up to $84.77

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.77, but opened at $89.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 130 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.