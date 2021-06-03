Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 1.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,427,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

Truist Financial stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.