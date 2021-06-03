Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,879 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 2.0% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after buying an additional 124,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,368 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,367 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

EW stock opened at $93.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

