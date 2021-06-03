BioPassport Token (BIOT) Market Cap Reaches $14.00 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $14.00 million and approximately $206,224.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00082582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.65 or 0.01019125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00053126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.97 or 0.09350120 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

