Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4,088.04

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,088.04 ($53.41) and traded as low as GBX 3,980 ($52.00). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 4,040 ($52.78), with a volume of 10,009 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,088.04. The company has a market capitalization of £210.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

