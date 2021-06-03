Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 8.5% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.20. 38,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,085. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.29.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.