Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 10.8% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 402,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40,905 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 370,793 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,008,060 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84.

