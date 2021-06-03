Bismuth Market Capitalization Achieves $3.37 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $4,838.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,188,911 coins and its circulating supply is 21,131,648 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

