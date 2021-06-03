BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 27.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded up 158.8% against the US dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $3.34 million and $981,264.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,969.47 or 1.00131702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00087526 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

