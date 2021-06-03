Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Hits $31.79

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 58.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $14.30 million and $538,693.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $31.79 or 0.00082074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

