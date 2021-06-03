BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Market Capitalization Tops $1.85 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $1.85 million and $514,102.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00082729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.77 or 0.01010364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,599.50 or 0.09330637 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

