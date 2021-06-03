bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches Market Cap of $4.45 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $754,491.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00069323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00329780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00237783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.23 or 0.01190609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00034532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,917.37 or 1.00243840 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.