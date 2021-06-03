Bitcoin Atom Trading 31.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.73 million and $50.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0942 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

