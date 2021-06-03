Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $691.62 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $12.97 billion and $2.45 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $691.62 or 0.01816006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,084.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $180.95 or 0.00475121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00059589 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001482 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004982 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,754,456 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

