Bitcoin Classic Market Capitalization Reaches $189,871.21 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $189,871.21 and $41,199.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00025548 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001542 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002628 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000105 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

