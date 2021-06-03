Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Market Cap Reaches $1.51 Million

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.51 million and $3,518.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017233 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00191990 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001316 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.