Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00007016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $496.13 million and $12.29 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00059200 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047415 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.