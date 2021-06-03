Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $32.39 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $59.71 or 0.00157464 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00429500 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.00279771 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016706 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004329 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

