Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $67,786.54 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00069435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00321885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.43 or 0.00237342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.19 or 0.01202231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003616 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,951.31 or 1.00020470 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

