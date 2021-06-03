BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Capitalization Hits $4.05 Million

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $6,495.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000072 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,619,131 coins and its circulating supply is 4,407,677 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

