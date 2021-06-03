Bitcoinus (BITS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,657.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 100% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 99.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $6,955.30 and $6,657.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,224.00 or 0.99933746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00042568 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00090448 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001077 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002657 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

