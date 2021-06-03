BitCore Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. BitCore has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $253,108.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,026.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.79 or 0.07248477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $722.90 or 0.01852361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.37 or 0.00495489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00179380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.00782037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00477062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.00436676 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

