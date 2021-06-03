Bithao Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Bithao has a market cap of $25.47 million and $59,544.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bithao has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Bithao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bithao alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00082775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.27 or 0.01033240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,649.35 or 0.09350271 BTC.

Bithao Coin Profile

Bithao is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.