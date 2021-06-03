Bitradio (BRO) Market Cap Achieves $58,597.05

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $58,597.05 and approximately $75.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.08 or 0.00650827 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,001,957 coins and its circulating supply is 10,001,952 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

