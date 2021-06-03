BitTube (TUBE) Hits Market Cap of $2.68 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $22,543.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.00789573 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 311,393,990 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

