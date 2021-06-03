Bitzeny (ZNY) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $146,585.27 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.00493063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000236 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

