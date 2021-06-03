Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.72. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Blackbaud stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.06. 4,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,710. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Blackbaud has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,712. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

