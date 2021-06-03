Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires Shares of 11,694 LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,840,527.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,470 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.09. 3,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,541. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

