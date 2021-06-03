Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 205.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,810 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 206,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 299,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.49. 1,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,204. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $30.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

