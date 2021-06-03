Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,748,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,552,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,580,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $136.03. 2,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,943. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

