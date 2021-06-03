Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $2.90 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Roku makes up 2.2% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,691,000.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total value of $360,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 307 shares in the company, valued at $107,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,179 shares of company stock worth $66,353,235 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $8.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.90. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.88 and a beta of 1.77. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

