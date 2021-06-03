Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned about 0.15% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,096. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.55. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $84.34 and a 1-year high of $128.47.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.