Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 6,804 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 185,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 75,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $75.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,548. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

