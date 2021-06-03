Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $59.97. 12,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

