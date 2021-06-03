Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Trims Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up 1.8% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Shares of HYLS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.56. 3,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,260. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62.

