BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE DSU traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.32. 106,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
Read More: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.