BlackRock Inc. Acquires 101,170 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,170 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.27% of CMC Materials worth $632,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $554,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CMC Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $153.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.32 and a beta of 1.16. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.48.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

