BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,283,492 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.68% of Cimarex Energy worth $591,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEC. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after buying an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,474,000 after buying an additional 119,344 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after buying an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

XEC opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

