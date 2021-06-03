BlackRock Inc. Acquires 173,595 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.85% of Elastic worth $584,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,533 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC stock opened at $118.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.90.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

