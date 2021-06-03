BlackRock Inc. Acquires 174,709 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,709 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.10% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $621,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $97.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.22. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.31 and a 52-week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RARE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $4,240,222 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

