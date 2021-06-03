BlackRock Inc. Acquires 174,709 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 174,709 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.10% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $621,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RARE. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RARE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,222. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $97.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

