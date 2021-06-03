BlackRock Inc. Acquires 810,189 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.34% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $634,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,856 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,522,000 after purchasing an additional 263,257 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,702,000 after purchasing an additional 443,404 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,657,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,678,000 after acquiring an additional 78,398 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $161,334.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,472.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,067,144.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,295 shares of company stock worth $4,670,807 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSCC opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

