BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254,436 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.11% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $587,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,241,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after buying an additional 3,181,095 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,986,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after buying an additional 1,008,874 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,522,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,714,000 after buying an additional 622,620 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,297,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after buying an additional 47,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $32.55 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

