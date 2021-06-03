BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,384,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.12% of Floor & Decor worth $609,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,677,000 after acquiring an additional 283,276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 26.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 760,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,608,000 after buying an additional 160,147 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after buying an additional 155,157 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.95.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $96.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $116.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.