BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 69,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.63% of WD-40 worth $655,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

WDFC opened at $251.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.09. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $183.55 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

