BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,674,211 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674,211 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 19.01% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $586,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 117,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 613,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 78,118 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

