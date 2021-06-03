BlackRock Inc. Buys 29,394 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 19.42% of Brinker International worth $631,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,862.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,724 shares of company stock worth $20,223,698 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

